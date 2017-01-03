Editorial: Utah's concealed carry law is no impediment to the Second Amendment
The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah Department of Public Safety announed changes to Utah Concealed Firearms Permits Tuesday May 10, 2016. The new card, at left, does not have the bright red line at the top of each card, among other changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Extend background checks to save lives
|20 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Jan 3
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|klaus
|5
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC