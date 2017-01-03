Duncan Sets His Sights On Increasing ...

Duncan Sets His Sights On Increasing Shooter Safety

Read more: AmmoLand

Rep. Jeff Duncan this week introduced the Hearing Protection Act, restoring your right to buy suppressors for your firearms. But it also has the support of someone who has the ear of President-elect Donald Trump: the incoming president's eldest son, Donald Jr. "It's a safety issue," Trump, Jr., said in a September interview, referring to impact a noise reduction device can have on the user's and spectator's hearing.

