Donald Trump and the Gun Law Revolution
With just over two weeks to go until Americans wave goodbye to Mr. Obama and the words "former president" can be put in front of his name, those of us who've been sinking in the quagmire of anti-gun legislation prepare for a new, and different, sheriff in town. And it couldn't come fast enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|1 hr
|jimharris
|4
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Tue
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|klaus
|5
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|58
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC