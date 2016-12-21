Do new 2017 state laws hint at momentum for federal changes as well?
On Saturday, when the clock struck midnight and 2016 officially ended, many Americans were eager to see the close of a year that brought about a great deal of change throughout the political and social landscape. But in many states, Jan. 1, 2017, meant even more change as new state laws voted in during 2016 finally kicked into action.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|40 min
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|22 hr
|klaus
|5
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|58
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
