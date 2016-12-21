Do new 2017 state laws hint at moment...

Do new 2017 state laws hint at momentum for federal changes as well?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

On Saturday, when the clock struck midnight and 2016 officially ended, many Americans were eager to see the close of a year that brought about a great deal of change throughout the political and social landscape. But in many states, Jan. 1, 2017, meant even more change as new state laws voted in during 2016 finally kicked into action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... 40 min lunalobo 5
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) 22 hr klaus 5
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... Dec 27 hicusdicus 58
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,419 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,015

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC