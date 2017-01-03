Democrats to push gun background check bill
There are 1 comment on the The Orlando Sentinel story from 3 hrs ago, titled Democrats to push gun background check bill. In it, The Orlando Sentinel reports that:
Democratic legislators continue to press for more gun control measures in the wake of last week's shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, announced Tuesday his plans to file a bill to require background checks for sales of firearms at gun shows.
|
#1 1 hr ago
"You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it's an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before." Rahm Emanuel.
Which of the laws any of these people doing will help Rahm?
|
