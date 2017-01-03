Democrats to push gun background chec...

Democrats to push gun background check bill

There are 1 comment on the The Orlando Sentinel story from 3 hrs ago, titled Democrats to push gun background check bill.

Democratic legislators continue to press for more gun control measures in the wake of last week's shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, announced Tuesday his plans to file a bill to require background checks for sales of firearms at gun shows.

Say What

Anderson, IN

#1 1 hr ago
"You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it's an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before." Rahm Emanuel.

Which of the laws any of these people doing will help Rahm?
Chicago, IL

