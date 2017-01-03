Czech Gov't: Placing Weapons in the Hands of Citizens is Best Defense Against Terror
Berlin The Czech Republic has resisted calls by the European Union's executive Commission to tighten gun controls in response to terror attacks, forcing the E.C. to alter its proposals, allowing for the private ownership of semi-automatic weapons. The Czech interior ministry now wants to loosen its own laws a step further, proposing a constitutional amendment on Monday that would allow its citizens to bear legally-held firearms against the perpetrators of terrorist attacks, such as those in Nice or Berlin, the Czech news agency ctk reported.
