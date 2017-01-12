Crew fires six shots in memory of the six people missing after Lake Erie plane crash
Two Boardman High School graduates and four other people were remembered on Saturday not far from where the plane disappeared from radar over Lake Erie last month. A crew fired six rounds from the deck gun of the World War Two era submarine U.S.S. Cod in memory of John Fleming, his wife Suzanne, their two teenage sons, as well as neighbors Brian Casey and his daughter Megan.
