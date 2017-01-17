Corey Stewart attacks GOP rival Ed Gillespie for not attending gun-rights rally at Va. Capitol
Gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart speaks to a pro-gun rally of the Virginia Citizens Defense League near the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 LEFT: Del. Mark L. Keam, D-Fairfax, was visited in his General Assembly building office by a group from the Virginia Citizens Defense League, including one carrying an AR-15-style rifle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Mon
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|Sun
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Jan 13
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC