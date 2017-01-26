Controversial Wisconsin sheriff to speak tonight in Minneapolis
In this July 18, 2016 file photo, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Four-term Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr., who delivered an emphatic address on law and order during the first day last year's Republican National Convention, will speak in Minneapolis Saturday night at an event hosted by the not-for-profit RightWay Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|2 hr
|Dellums
|12
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Jan 27
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,500
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|Jan 25
|duzitreallymatter
|1
|baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go
|Jan 24
|kevin lj
|1
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|Jan 23
|Marauder
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Jan 23
|Sheriff Joe 529
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC