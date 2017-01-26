Controversial Wisconsin sheriff to sp...

Controversial Wisconsin sheriff to speak tonight in Minneapolis

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

In this July 18, 2016 file photo, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Four-term Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr., who delivered an emphatic address on law and order during the first day last year's Republican National Convention, will speak in Minneapolis Saturday night at an event hosted by the not-for-profit RightWay Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... 2 hr Dellums 12
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Jan 27 jimwildrickjr 1
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Jan 25 Patriot 2,500
News Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ... Jan 25 duzitreallymatter 1
baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go Jan 24 kevin lj 1
News National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T... Jan 23 Marauder 4
Need help on which scope to buy Jan 23 Sheriff Joe 529 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,378,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC