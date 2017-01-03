Constitutional Carry Bill Proposed For Texas Gun Owners
One prefiled bill from Rep. Jonathan Stickland aims to remove the need for the concealed handgun license process. The Constitutional Carry bill would give residents the right to carry a gun with or without a permit.
