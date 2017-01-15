concealed carry
A few Kansas lawmakers are seeking to undo a law that will allow concealed guns in public hospitals and colleges. The proposal would permanently exempt several types of health care facilities and colleges from a law that allows guns in public buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|3 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Fri
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Jan 3
|lunalobo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC