Concealed Carry Repeal Heads to N.H. ...

Concealed Carry Repeal Heads to N.H. Senate After Clearing Committee

The state's license requirement for concealed carry has been on the N.H. books for more than 90 years. A bill looking to eliminate New Hampshire's permit requirement for carrying a concealed firearm has passed committee and now heads to the full Senate for the third year in a row.

News Extend background checks to save lives Mon duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Jan 3 lunalobo 5
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) Jan 2 klaus 5
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
