Commissioners Say Location Is The Problem With Proposed Bakewell Shooting Range

Several County Commission members said Wednesday that they support shooting ranges, but they said the location is a problem with a proposed $2.4 million range at Retro-Hughes Road at Bakewell. The commission will vote next Wednesday on the proposal by Wade Batson and Justin Whaley for the facility that would include both gun and archery ranges, including a 600-foot range.

