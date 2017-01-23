Colorado bill that allows training fo...

Colorado bill that allows training for school teachers to carry guns passes first test | Colorado...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

JULY 27: Catherine Williams fires her handgun during a Multi-State Concealed Carry class at the Centennial Gun Club shooting range in Centennial, CO July 27, 2013. Legislation that allows training teachers to carry guns in Colorado advanced beyond its first step in the Colorado Senate Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go 8 hr kevin lj 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... 12 hr Good Riddance Obama 9
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) 19 hr Now_What- 2,499
News National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T... Mon Marauder 4
Need help on which scope to buy Mon Sheriff Joe 529 2
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 21 huntcoyotes 11
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... Jan 16 duzitreallymatter 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,230,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC