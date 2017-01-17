Civil Rights Attorney Blasts Cuomo Fo...

Civil Rights Attorney Blasts Cuomo For Discrimination Against Gun Owners

2017-01-17

WEBSTER, N.Y. - - Civil rights attorney Paloma A. Capanna today blasted Governor Cuomo for discriminating against law-abiding gun owners through excessive reporting of patients to the FBI. The statement was made immediately following the FBI release of the 2016 year-end statistics of reports voluntarily made by states to the FBI for inclusion in the "National Instant Criminal Background Check System" , a database of persons disqualified from firearms ownership, use, or possession in all 50 states and U.S. territories.

