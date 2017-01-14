CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from 21 hrs ago, titled CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
It wasn't until the past few decades that compact revolver ceased to be more or less THE default concealed carry gun. While there have been compact semi-autos for a very long time, concealed carry revolvers were long the dominant type of pistol for personal protection.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
|
#1 10 min ago
I believe that revolvers will make a come back somewhat in the future.Their only draw back is capacity and recoil.But unlike a semiautomatic the chance for a misfire or out of battery is slim.I am tempted to try one to see if the recoil is manageable for an older person.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Fri
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Jan 3
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|klaus
|5
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC