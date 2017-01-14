CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed C...

CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from 21 hrs ago, titled CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

It wasn't until the past few decades that compact revolver ceased to be more or less THE default concealed carry gun. While there have been compact semi-autos for a very long time, concealed carry revolvers were long the dominant type of pistol for personal protection.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
jimwildrickjr

Chester, PA

#1 10 min ago
I believe that revolvers will make a come back somewhat in the future.Their only draw back is capacity and recoil.But unlike a semiautomatic the chance for a misfire or out of battery is slim.I am tempted to try one to see if the recoil is manageable for an older person.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Washington attorney general proposes assault we... Fri justice 2
News Extend background checks to save lives Jan 9 duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Jan 3 lunalobo 5
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) Jan 2 klaus 5
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,880 • Total comments across all topics: 277,928,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC