CCW Weekend: How To Use Suppressors In Case The Hearing Protection Act Passes
One of the first pieces of national legislation related to guns and gun rights that may cross our new president's desk is the Hearing Protection Act, which would rescind the portions of the National Firearms Act dealing with suppressors. Suppressors, or silencers, currently require federal permission to buy, in the guise of a background check and ATF stamp authorizing the person making the purchase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|7 hr
|Dellums
|12
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Jan 27
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,500
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|Jan 25
|duzitreallymatter
|1
|baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go
|Jan 24
|kevin lj
|1
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|Jan 23
|Marauder
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Jan 23
|Sheriff Joe 529
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC