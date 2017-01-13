Cave Springs Senator Proposes Tax Fre...

Cave Springs Senator Proposes Tax Free Weekend For Gun Sales

14 hrs ago

Senator Bart Hester proposed a bill on Thursday that would set up a weekend where the state would drop it's 6.5 percent sales tax for gun sales. "It's another weekend our retailers certainly in the gun and firearm industry can promote and hopefully bring people out to," said Hester.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 32,656 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,567

