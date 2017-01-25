Campus Carry: Lone Star College Uses ...

Campus Carry: Lone Star College Uses Sledgehammer to Kill Mosquito

AUSTIN, Texas - - The campus carry task force at Lone Star College in Houston has recommended the same legally questionable , hotly contested gun-free-offices policy adopted by Central Texas College and several universities within the UT System. The task force has also recommended a policy that would prohibit the carrying of a concealed handgun in any location in which any person might have difficulty concealing a handgun-a broad ban intended to address a relatively narrow concern.

