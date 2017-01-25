Campus Carry: Lone Star College Uses Sledgehammer to Kill Mosquito
AUSTIN, Texas - - The campus carry task force at Lone Star College in Houston has recommended the same legally questionable , hotly contested gun-free-offices policy adopted by Central Texas College and several universities within the UT System. The task force has also recommended a policy that would prohibit the carrying of a concealed handgun in any location in which any person might have difficulty concealing a handgun-a broad ban intended to address a relatively narrow concern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Patriot
|2,500
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|22 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|1
|baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go
|Tue
|kevin lj
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Tue
|Good Riddance Obama
|9
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|Mon
|Marauder
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Jan 23
|Sheriff Joe 529
|2
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 21
|huntcoyotes
|11
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC