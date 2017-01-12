Campbell woman accused of stealing city water
Investigators in Campbell are trying to figure out how much city water a resident may have used without paying for it. Police tell 21 News that they believe Pamela Gurd may have damaged the water meter at her mother's Neoka Drive home in order to avoid being charged for water being used at the residence.
Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
