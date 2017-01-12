Campbell woman accused of stealing ci...

Campbell woman accused of stealing city water

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Investigators in Campbell are trying to figure out how much city water a resident may have used without paying for it. Police tell 21 News that they believe Pamela Gurd may have damaged the water meter at her mother's Neoka Drive home in order to avoid being charged for water being used at the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Washington attorney general proposes assault we... 15 hr justice 2
News Extend background checks to save lives Jan 9 duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Jan 3 lunalobo 5
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) Jan 2 klaus 5
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,893,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC