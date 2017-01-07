Brady Campaign to Donald Trump: We Don't Need Your Prayers, We Need Gun Control
There are 3 comments on the Breitbart.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Brady Campaign to Donald Trump: We Don't Need Your Prayers, We Need Gun Control.
When news broke of the January 6 shooting in the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International gun-free zone, President-elect Donald Trump Tweeted that his "thoughts and prayers" were with the people in the airport.
#1 10 hrs ago
No Brady Bunch we don't NEED gun control, you WANT gun control.
#2 10 hrs ago
Another lie, Trump is an idiot, so no thoughts involved and he's an atheist, so no praying involved.
I'm guessing his tweets are coming from his ten year old son.
#3 10 hrs ago
