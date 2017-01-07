Brady Campaign to Donald Trump: We Do...

Brady Campaign to Donald Trump: We Don't Need Your Prayers, We Need Gun Control

There are 3 comments on the Breitbart.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Brady Campaign to Donald Trump: We Don't Need Your Prayers, We Need Gun Control. In it, Breitbart.com reports that:

When news broke of the January 6 shooting in the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International gun-free zone, President-elect Donald Trump Tweeted that his "thoughts and prayers" were with the people in the airport.

Say What

Anderson, IN

#1 10 hrs ago
No Brady Bunch we don't NEED gun control, you WANT gun control.
LittleJonny

North Augusta, SC

#2 10 hrs ago
Say What wrote:
No Brady Bunch we don't NEED gun control, you WANT gun control.
Another lie, Trump is an idiot, so no thoughts involved and he's an atheist, so no praying involved.
I'm guessing his tweets are coming from his ten year old son.
Treat339

New York, NY

#3 10 hrs ago
