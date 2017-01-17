Blue Ridge Caucus: Senate committee dispatches bill to allow gun ban at government meetings
Daniel Highberger carries his pistol and ammunition, which he took to two meetings of the Roanoke City Council in September to object to a proposal to place limits on the state's open carry laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|Jan 15
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Jan 13
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC