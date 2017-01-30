Bedford Police Offer Free Locks To Ma...

Bedford Police Offer Free Locks To Make Guns Childproof

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Pound Ridge Daily Voice

Need a gun lock to keep your little ones and others out of harm's way?; Police in Bedford are handing them out for free. Local law enforcement agencies have been working with Project ChildSafe, which calls itself the largest, most comprehenives firearm safety education program in the U.S. The free kits include a cable-style gun-locking device and a brochure that is available in both English and Spanish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pound Ridge Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... 3 hr duzitreallymatter 14
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Jan 27 jimwildrickjr 1
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Jan 25 Patriot 2,500
News Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ... Jan 25 duzitreallymatter 1
baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go Jan 24 kevin lj 1
News National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T... Jan 23 Marauder 4
Need help on which scope to buy Jan 23 Sheriff Joe 529 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,400,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC