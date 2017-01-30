Bedford Police Offer Free Locks To Make Guns Childproof
Need a gun lock to keep your little ones and others out of harm's way?; Police in Bedford are handing them out for free. Local law enforcement agencies have been working with Project ChildSafe, which calls itself the largest, most comprehenives firearm safety education program in the U.S. The free kits include a cable-style gun-locking device and a brochure that is available in both English and Spanish.
