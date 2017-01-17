Barack Obama's True 'Legacy' Revealed: Burgeoning Gun Sales
While he has been president, Barack Obama just couldn't seem to advance his gun control agenda, which he referred to in an "exit memo" as "gun safety." Adding insult to injury, according to FBI data, Obama's time in office has seen the number of background checks nearly double, which means instead of discouraging gun ownership, he helped make it explode.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Handgunner.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|9 hr
|Bow Down
|1
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|Jan 15
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Jan 13
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC