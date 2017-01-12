Assistant prosecutor announces bid fo...

Assistant prosecutor announces bid for Youngstown Municipal Court judge

An assistant Mahoning County prosecutor, who has worked in the criminal and juvenile division for 8 years, is asking voters to elect her as Youngstown Municipal Court judge. Last week she was sworn in as the newest Magistrate in Mahoning County Juvenile Court, where she will handle arraignments, traffic court and delinquency court filings.

