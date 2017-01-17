Appeals court rejects Chicago gun-range restrictions
Chicago has lost another round in its effort to restrict the operation of gun ranges in the city. A U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday held as unconstitutional ordinances restricting gun ranges to manufacturing areas in Chicago.
Read more at WWSB.
