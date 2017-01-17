Action Target Launches Innovative, Luxurious Shooting Stall
PROVO, Utah - - Action Target INC., the leading manufacturer of modern shooting ranges, has announced the launch of the new luxurious American Series Shooting Stall. The American Series Shooting Stalls provide ranges an unparalleled ability to customize their range.
