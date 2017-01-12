Action Target Announce Innovative New Products Displayed at SHOT Show 2017

Action Target INC., the leading manufacturer of modern shooting ranges, has announced the launch of new innovative shooting range technology, including: The Dual Running Man Pro, The AWD Pro, The Guardsman Shooting Stall, The American Series Shooting Stall, the PT Gong Series and the PT Twist Rimfire steel targets. Visit the Action Target booth #14568 at SHOT Show 2017 for live, hands-on demonstrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.