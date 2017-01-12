Action Target Announce Innovative New...

Action Target Announce Innovative New Products Displayed at SHOT Show 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

Action Target INC., the leading manufacturer of modern shooting ranges, has announced the launch of new innovative shooting range technology, including: The Dual Running Man Pro, The AWD Pro, The Guardsman Shooting Stall, The American Series Shooting Stall, the PT Gong Series and the PT Twist Rimfire steel targets. Visit the Action Target booth #14568 at SHOT Show 2017 for live, hands-on demonstrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Washington attorney general proposes assault we... 8 hr justice 2
News Extend background checks to save lives Jan 9 duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Jan 3 lunalobo 5
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) Jan 2 klaus 5
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,885,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC