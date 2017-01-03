Accused thief stole from pharmacy, shooting range Updated at
Geoffrey Wayne Goebel has been in Gaston County Jail since Dec. 2, but investigators tacked on an additional charge this week. The 38-year-old Cedar Point Drive man held up a pharmacy in October and broke into a shooting range in September, according to police.
