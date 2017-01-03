Accused thief stole from pharmacy, sh...

Accused thief stole from pharmacy, shooting range Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Geoffrey Wayne Goebel has been in Gaston County Jail since Dec. 2, but investigators tacked on an additional charge this week. The 38-year-old Cedar Point Drive man held up a pharmacy in October and broke into a shooting range in September, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Tue lunalobo 5
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) Mon klaus 5
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... Dec 27 hicusdicus 58
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,637 • Total comments across all topics: 277,600,360

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC