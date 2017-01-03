A Tax-Free Day For Buying Guns Could ...

A Tax-Free Day For Buying Guns Could Become An Actual Thing in Texas

There are 1 comment on the Houston Press story from 8 hrs ago, titled A Tax-Free Day For Buying Guns Could Become An Actual Thing in Texas. In it, Houston Press reports that:

If SB 133 gets through the state legislature you might get to buy this little beauty tax-free, despite the fact that we're not entirely sure what you would hunt with a Glock.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
FormerParatroope r

Grand Rapids, MI

#1 3 hrs ago
From the article

"During that time, people would be able to purchase everything that qualifies as "hunting supplies," including ammunition, archery equipment, hunting blinds and stands, hunting decoys, gun-cleaning supplies, gun cases and safes, hunting optics, and hunting safety equipment."

Does that say anything about non hunting firearms? Then why bring a self defense firearm into the conversation? Over react much?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Extend background checks to save lives Mon duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Jan 3 lunalobo 5
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) Jan 2 klaus 5
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,813,237

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC