Wyoming Gaining the Millions of Dollars Colorado Traded for Gun Control
Magpul Industries pulled up stakes and left Colorado after Democrat lawmakers instituted a ban on the sale of ammunition magazines holding more than 15 rounds. The ban was passed in March 2013, and in January 2014, Magpul announced it would be moving production from Colorado to Wyoming.
