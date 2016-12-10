What Is The 'Shot Show,' And What Does It Mean For Smith & Wesson?
Wunderlich's Rommel Dionisio believes the upcoming Shot Show - the firearms industry's most important annual trade show, scheduled for mid-January - is likely to intensify the competition for Smith & Wesson Holding Corp , challenging the company's market share. In anticipation of the Shot Show, many of Smith & Wesson 's prominent competitors have already started to unveil new products for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|9 hr
|Harold
|1
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|12 hr
|hicusdicus
|2
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|12 hr
|hicusdicus
|58
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Mon
|barnie
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec 13
|Say What
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC