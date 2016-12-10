What Is The 'Shot Show,' And What Doe...

What Is The 'Shot Show,' And What Does It Mean For Smith & Wesson?

Wunderlich's Rommel Dionisio believes the upcoming Shot Show - the firearms industry's most important annual trade show, scheduled for mid-January - is likely to intensify the competition for Smith & Wesson Holding Corp , challenging the company's market share. In anticipation of the Shot Show, many of Smith & Wesson 's prominent competitors have already started to unveil new products for 2017.

