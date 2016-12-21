Westchester Board Of Legislators Call...

Westchester Board Of Legislators Calls For Showdown On Banning Gun Show

The Westchester County Board of Legislators plans to vote Jan. 9 to ban gun shows in public facilities after one was scheduled for Jan. 21-22 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, the weekend after Inaugural Day. WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- The chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators vowed there will be a showdown on Jan. 9 over whether a gun and knife show can take place at the County Center in White Plains, as reported here earlier by Daily Voice.

Chicago, IL

