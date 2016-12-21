Westchester Board Of Legislators Calls For Showdown On Banning Gun Show
The Westchester County Board of Legislators plans to vote Jan. 9 to ban gun shows in public facilities after one was scheduled for Jan. 21-22 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, the weekend after Inaugural Day. WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- The chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators vowed there will be a showdown on Jan. 9 over whether a gun and knife show can take place at the County Center in White Plains, as reported here earlier by Daily Voice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Rochelle Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|9 hr
|Chesty
|1
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 22
|Fred Flintstone
|1
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Dec 16
|private ownership
|1
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 16
|private ownership
|57
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec 13
|Say What
|4
|Trump nominee will politicize Dept. of Justice
|Dec 12
|Say What
|9
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC