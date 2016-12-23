UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry Because of - Stabbings'
Now that Governor John Kasich has signed campus carry into law, allowing each university system to decide whether to allow concealed carry on campus for self-defense, University of Cincinnati student body President Mitchell Phelps is stressing that he opposes campus carry because of "stabbings." Phelps mentioned his concern over "shootings," too, but he did not point out that nearly every firearm-based mass public attack on record occurred in a gun-free zone-the kind of zone created by people who oppose allowing concealed carry on campus for self-defense.
