Top 10 Pro-Gun Successes of 2016
The list includes everything from "exposing Hillary Clinton's anti-gun agenda" to securing constitutional carry in various states to helping defeat President Obama's gun-control Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. "Exposing Hillary Clinton's Anti-Gun Agenda" -As the November 8 presidential election was approaching, GOA "[published] several YouTube videos, articles and Social Media posts that exposed [Hillary Clinton's] gun-grabbing agenda.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|4 hr
|barnie
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Dec 16
|private ownership
|1
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 16
|private ownership
|57
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec 13
|Say What
|4
|Trump nominee will politicize Dept. of Justice
|Dec 12
|Say What
|9
