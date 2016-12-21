Time to make the bacon: area farmers ready to trap wild, destructive hogs
With deer season closing soon, the corn used to bait bucks is disappearing from hunting grounds, which for many Horry County farmers means that the dreaded and invasive wild hogs also attracted to that feed will now return to their fields to root and disfigure the land. Mac Altman farms land that's been in his family for three generations here near the banks of the Little Pee Dee River, and says plenty of buddies have offered to hunt the property to help eradicate the dangerous, feral boars, but Altman says that's not the solution.
