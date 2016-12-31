Texas Gun Bill Would Prohibit Gun Ownership Inquiries by Doctors

A gun bill in Texas has been pre-filed which, if passed, would prohibit a physician from inquiring into whether a patient has a gun in their home. inquire into, or ask a patient to disclose, whether a firearm is located or stored on property owned by or under the patient 's control, including the patient's home; and The bill amends the Texas Occupations Code and while it applies to a physician, it does not apply to a psychiatrist.

