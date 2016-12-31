Taking Action: If Santa brought you a...

Taking Action: If Santa brought you a pistol for Christmas, make sure you apply for your permit

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

If Santa brought you a new pistol for Christmas and you're at least 18 years old, you need a permit. "It is a concealed carry permit," Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Dec 27 hicusdicus 2
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... Dec 27 hicusdicus 58
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec 13 Say What 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,499,438

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC