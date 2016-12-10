Statehouse Republicans Prep Permitless Carry Pitch Tuesday, December 27
You soon might not need a permit in order to legally carry a gun in Indiana. Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas says he plans to file legislation to do away with concealed carry permits when lawmakers return to the Capitol after the new year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
