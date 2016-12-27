San Francisco: Appeals court to reconsider challenge to Alameda County gun store law
A federal appeals court in San Francisco agreed Tuesday to have an 11-judge panel review a challenge to an Alameda County ordinance that restricts the locations of gun stores. The county is appealing a decision in which a three-judge panel of the court said by a 2-1 vote in May that the right to buy and sell guns is "part and parcel" of the constitutional Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|17 hr
|Harold
|1
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|20 hr
|hicusdicus
|2
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|20 hr
|hicusdicus
|58
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Mon
|barnie
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec 13
|Say What
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC