San Francisco: Appeals court to recon...

San Francisco: Appeals court to reconsider challenge to Alameda County gun store law

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A federal appeals court in San Francisco agreed Tuesday to have an 11-judge panel review a challenge to an Alameda County ordinance that restricts the locations of gun stores. The county is appealing a decision in which a three-judge panel of the court said by a 2-1 vote in May that the right to buy and sell guns is "part and parcel" of the constitutional Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... 17 hr Harold 1
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... 20 hr hicusdicus 2
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... 20 hr hicusdicus 58
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Mon barnie 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec 13 Say What 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,976 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,445

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC