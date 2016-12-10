Republicans Reportedly Plan to Crack Down on Potential Future House Sit-Ins

Remember the House Democrats' sit-in over gun control? Well, Republicans are looking to crack down on potential future sit-ins. A recent report from Bloomberg said that Paul Ryan is looking to impose fines and ethics violations on members of Congress who engage in certain disruptive behavior on the House floor, and that report has been corroborated today by Fox : House Republicans are proposing sanctioning members with a $500 fine for the first offense and $2,500 for additional offenses.

