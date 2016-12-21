Rep. Justin Amash among founders of pro-gun 'Second Amendment Caucus'

The congressman who represents Grand Rapids is one of 14 founding members of a new congressional caucus that pledges to "advance pro-gun legislation" in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's victory. The "Second Amendment Caucus," led by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, counts among its 13 other Republican members Michigan U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Comstock Park.

