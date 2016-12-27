Paul Ryan Proposes Ban on Live-Streaming From House Floor

In response to the June sit-in that was live streamed by House Democrats, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has proposed new fines and ethics violations for taking photos or video from the floor of the chamber. House Speaker Paul Ryan has proposed new fines and ethics violations for taking photos or video from the floor of the chamber, a response to a 25-hour sit-in that Democrats streamed live over Facebook and Periscope in June.

