Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill Into Law
Yesterday was a Second Amendment victory for law-abiding gun owners as Governor John Kasich signed into law Sub. Senate Bill 199 which will go into effect after 90 days.
Yesterday was a Second Amendment victory for law-abiding gun owners as Governor John Kasich signed into law Sub. Senate Bill 199 which will go into effect after 90 days.
United States
#1 Thursday Dec 22
There are some laws that need to be put into play and I think this one will help!! The ten day waiting period should have a grandfather clause other wise the people who have never been in trouble in anyway and have a good background and have been buying guns for 20 plus years with no trouble let it go through! Newbys 10 day waiting period and someone buying. Gun for someone breaking that law should have their guns taken and never have a chance to own one ever again!! This will keep the law working in a perfect way!!!
