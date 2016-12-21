Officials take first steps to open shooting range near Cameo
Shooters will soon be able to take aim at Palisade's new Cameo shooting range in De Beque Canyon while planning continues for the development of a top-line range. By setting up some shooting benches on the site, officials hope to discourage random shooting as town and state officials move ahead with plans for a "First Shot" dedication this spring, Town Administrator Rich Sales said.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
