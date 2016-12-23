Obama Administration Finalizes Social Security Gun Ban
On Monday the Obama administration finalized a Social Security gun ban that could prevent "tens of thousands" of law-abiding elderly citizens from purchasing guns for self-defense. Breitbart News reported this ban on July 18, 2015, when it was learned that the Obama administration was creating a ban on gun purchases that would apply to Social Security recipients who needed help managing their finances.
