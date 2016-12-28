NYT: Europe More Courageous than U.S. on Gun Control
A December 28 New York Times editorial declares Europe more courageous than the U.S., when it comes to putting more firearm limitations on law-abiding citizens in the wake of terror attacks. The central focus of the editorial is a body of new gun controls which come up for a final vote next year.
