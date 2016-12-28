No spike in gun permits after Trump election
Following the pattern of the last two presidential elections, many experts predicted gun purchases would continue to skyrocket if Hillary Clinton won the presidential election. No spike in gun permits after Trump election Following the pattern of the last two presidential elections, many experts predicted gun purchases would continue to skyrocket if Hillary Clinton won the presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|11 hr
|krushy1372
|59
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Tue
|Harold
|1
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Tue
|hicusdicus
|2
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec 13
|Say What
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC