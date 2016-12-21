Nevada gun background check expansion...

Nevada gun background check expansion hits roadblock

10 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Nevada won't be able to implement a ballot measure that narrowly passed a statewide vote and calls for background checks on more gun sales and transfers because neither the state nor the FBI will do the checks, the state's top prosecutor said Wednesday. Question 1 called for FBI background checks on private-party gun sales and passed by less than 1 percentage point in November.

