Nevada gun background check expansion hits roadblock
Nevada won't be able to implement a ballot measure that narrowly passed a statewide vote and calls for background checks on more gun sales and transfers because neither the state nor the FBI will do the checks, the state's top prosecutor said Wednesday. Question 1 called for FBI background checks on private-party gun sales and passed by less than 1 percentage point in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|18 hr
|krushy1372
|59
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Tue
|Harold
|1
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Tue
|hicusdicus
|2
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec 13
|Say What
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC