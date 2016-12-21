NC Gop leader shows off an Ak-style r...

NC Gop leader shows off an Ak-style rifle a Christmas gift.a Some arena t impressed.

Read more: The Miami Herald

N.C. Republican Party executive director Dallas Woodhouse caused a stir on social media this week when he posted a picture on Facebook and Twitter in which he's holding an AK-style semi-automatic rifle. The post has drawn hundreds of comments, some of which praised the GOP leader for exercising his Second Amendment right to own a gun.

